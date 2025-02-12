PostsNews

Magistrate reprimanded over ‘sweet dreams’ remark during sentencing

Prompted angry response from defendant

A magistrate has been issued with formal advice for misconduct after making an inappropriate remark while sentencing a defendant.

The Judicial Conduct Investigations Office (JCIO) confirmed that Mr Edwin Hastings-Smith JP received formal advice following an incident in which he told a defendant, “You have had your day of freedom, now back to prison. Sweet dreams.”

The comment, made upon sentencing, prompted an angry reaction from the defendant, putting the accompanying prison officer at “risk of injury”.

The complaint, submitted by a custody suite manager, was reviewed by the South East Region Conduct Advisory Committee. The JCIO determined that the remark was unnecessary and fell short of the standards expected of magistrates, who are required to conduct themselves with patience, courtesy, and respect for all parties.

Mr Hastings-Smith admitted responsibility, acknowledging that his comment was inappropriate, unnecessary, and unacceptable. He apologised to both the defendant and the prison officer for any distress caused.

Following an expedited disciplinary process, Mr Justice Keehan — acting on behalf of the Lady Chief Justice and the Lord Chancellor — agreed that the remark constituted misconduct. The decision-makers noted that the comment risked damaging the reputation of the magistracy and placed the prison officer in unnecessary danger.

However, in issuing formal advice rather than a more severe sanction, consideration was given to Mr Hastings-Smith’s immediate apology and his previously unblemished record.

6 Comments

Victim blaming regulator

The magistrate didn’t put the prison officer at risk. The defendant’s violent reaction to something being said put the officer at risk. The defendant isn’t a hazard that can be triggered by the magistrate like a chemical substance or a trap; he has free will. Punish the criminal.

Rumbold of New Bailey

Yep.

There’s no place for “characters” in the system any more.

Utter Woke Nonsense

Perhaps the defendant shouldn’t have committed the crime in the first place?

Blame the crim!!!

Oh come on!

This is why everyone working in the public sector (including myself) has to pretend to be a boring automaton nowadays.

Mountains out of molehills

Nothing inappropriate about this to be honest, other than the Mag having to apologise. To the extent a criminal engages in conduct putting others at risk, punish him. Nobody has the right to go through life endangering others because they have been made a mockery of – least of all a criminal on his way back to prison.

Refreshing to see a bench with a sense of humour and a shame that the Mag has had his reputation tarnished for a total non-event like this.

Mags

One of those new District Judge Bots they have been appointing in the last 10 years would never have said it.

