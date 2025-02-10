Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Drink-drive lawyer refused roadside breath test after being pulled over in her silver Range Rover… because she’d had cosmetic surgery on her lips [Mail Online]

Lawyer refuses to serve Israeli client [The Telegraph] (£)

Keir Starmer and the curse of ‘lawyer brain’ [Politico]

Highs, lows and moral dilemmas; an interview with a criminal barrister [Oxford Mail]

Lawyer says Met Police failed to help him after constant break-ins… even when the burglar dropped a bail form that detailed his name and address [Mail Online]

Fake cases, judges’ headaches and new limits: Australian courts grapple with lawyers using AI [The Guardian]

US foreign aid funded legal advice for trans asylum seekers in Britain [The Telegraph] (£)

Man City take the Premier League to court over ‘unlawful’ APT rules [One Football]

As a human rights lawyer, I fight against discrimination in all its forms. Witnessing the recent anti-Jewish hatred is shocking [The Guardian]

Judge blocks Musk team access to Treasury Department records [BBC News]

Which type of law should I teach? [Substack]

“No one should be on the Bar course without pupillage secured. This does 2 things. (i) it ensures that the training received on the Bar course does not ‘lapse’ before the student starts using the knowledge, (ii) it reduces pressure on the system and stops people who will never receive pupillage from leaving Bar school loaded with debt.” [Legal Cheek comments]

