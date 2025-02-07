TikTok lawyers are showcasing their office fashion looks — and the internet is loving it

Workwear never looked so good



Once upon a time, the closest thing lawyers had to a fashion moment was a stiff suit and a sensible shoe — a look that screams competence, if not creativity. But now, a new wave of legal professionals is taking to TikTok to prove that office wear can be just as statement-making as a closing argument.

From tailored two-pieces to effortlessly chic knit sets, these ‘TikTok lawyers’ are showcasing what they wear to the office, and the internet can’t get enough. After years of remote work (and, let’s be honest, a little too much reliance on pyjama bottoms), the shift back to office life has brought a renewed appreciation for dressing up. And who better to set the bar than the lawyers who have mastered the art of looking polished while juggling client meetings, deal deadlines, and the office dress code?

So, whether you’re looking for outfit inspiration or just enjoy watching solicitors turn their law firm corridors into makeshift catwalks, here are the TikTokers proving that legal fashion is anything but boring.

Mary-Grace Olu, trainee at Clifford Chance, takes to TikTok to give her audience a flavour of her corporate (or “anticorporate”) style. Choosing original silhouettes, textures and patterns allows Olu’s office style to reflect her personality in the workplace.

Maia Crockford, solicitor apprentice at DAC Beachcroft, gives her followers a flying glimpse into her work wardrobe. Clearly inspired by classic shapes, Crockford dons a double-breasted blazer-dress in one outfit, and a sleek satin midi skirt in another. Her TikTok states that she’s doing a bit of workwear wardrobe renewal this year — maybe there will be another update in the next few months.

This work fit check by Jay Heer is one for the fashion-forward blokes. Future trainee solicitor at Simmons & Simmons, Heer shows us how to dress like a London lawyer. The Ted Baker suit is a Legal Cheek fave.

Elinor Nikolova, AKA Ellie Stefanie showcases her corporate lifestyle on her TikTok when she’s not training as a solicitor at NRF. Sharply-tailored jackets are complemented by loose fitting knits and palazzo trousers in this corporate wardrobe reveal. Follow for chic office style inspo.

Copping Jil Sander and Sezanne for this office fit, Lisa Ing Marinelli is one to watch for fire office inspo littered with designer labels. More high-end than high-street, her corporate looks boast varied silhouettes, oversized sunnies and shoes to drool over. General counsel at a travel agency, Marinelli’s chic style doesn’t miss.

Leopard print and black patent pointed kitten heels mark the signature of Marie’s corporate style. A tech lawyer based in Oslo, her account marks the amalgamation of famed Scandi style and modern office-wear — one chic marriage.

Zobia Yasin, trainee at DAC Beachcroft, takes her followers through her daily office style. One for the traditional law girlies looking for chic, understated office inspo, Yasin’s socials are for you.

Sydney paralegal at HSF, Gracie Acton’s office style is unrivalled. A 50’s-cut circle skirt is paired with ballerina kitten heels and a boat neck bodysuit. Monochromatic yet far from uninteresting, her looks are infused with a mixture of bow detailing and vintage shapes. Infuse some Aussie styling tips into your office wardrobe by taking inspiration from this chic Sheila.

Across the pond, US lawyer Caesar Chukwuma, showcases his daily looks. Harvey Spectre who? Sharp enough to injure any opponent, Chukwuma brings enough style to burn the house down. It comes as no surprise that this American attorney is a founder of his own law group as well as an NFL agent. His clobber says it all.