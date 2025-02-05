PostsNews

Perfect your pupillage applications with The Chambers Most List

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

Gateway closes midnight tomorrow


It’s that time of year again. The pupillage gateway is closing for applications tomorrow night and won’t open again for another 11 months.

For those who are rushing some last minute answers or refining their carefully crafted works we have the resource for you. The Legal Cheek Chambers Most List features over 50 leading sets across the self-employed and employed bar covering all areas of law.

You can filter and rank each set on criteria ranging from size of pupillage award to number of pupillages on offer; from gender and BME diversity stats to number of Oxbridge-educated new tenants. However you want to rank your potential future workplaces is up to you.

Within each profile you can dive into the Legal Cheek View that covers everything from the outfit’s specialisms, recent groundbreaking cases, the social life, and what it is really like behind closed doors.

 The 2025 Legal Cheek Chambers Most List

On top of that, you can also read our handy What the Junior Barristers Say section that maps the journey from student to tenant of a junior barrister, and contains a host of tips and tricks to help you take your applications to the next level.

If that wasn’t enough insight and insider knowledge, we have also anonymously surveyed each chambers and allocated them a Junior Barrister Survey Scorecard. This gives a grade A*-C for each set across all of the following areas: training, quality of work, colleagues, facilities, work/life balance, social life, and legal tech.

