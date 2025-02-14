PostsRound-up

The best social media posts of the week 

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

A round-up of online musings, memes and more

People using social media on their mobile phones

In my chancery era [casescasescases on X]

The squirrels of north London [Joanna Hardy on X]

Marathon not a sprint [Jen Shipley on LinkedIn]

I love my job! [Catelisious on TikTok]

@catelisious

I love my job!

♬ SHE IS THE MOMENT – haley (2facedg1rl)

Robing room etiquette [Legal Cheek on Instagram]

Coffee with a commercial colleague [Idin Sabahipour on LinkedIn]

Lawyers on the weekend [Lawyer Issues on Instagram]

Where there’s a will there’s a way [Emma Geale on LinknedIn]

Pupillage interview advice [louisandthelaw on TikTok]

@louisandthelaw Pupillage interview advice for those lucky enough (or unlucky enough) to be interviewing over the next month or so! #lawtok #barrister #lawstudent #interview #pupillage #pupillageinterviews #fyp ♬ Dreamy Girl – Headphone Chill Girl

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

Trainee solicitor barred from profession over ‘inappropriate’ behaviour at firm social

Lasting impact on female colleague

1 day ago
7
news

Hill Dickinson restricts AI tool access after ‘significant’ usage surge

Firm wants to ensure 'safe and proper' use

1 day ago
1
news

Lawfluencers face trolls and unwanted advances, research finds

Research highlights LinkedIn's dark side

2 days ago
3