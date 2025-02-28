PostsRound-up

The best social media posts of the week   

A round-up of online musings, memes and more

How to tell your associate that you need them to work on something that’s going to ruin their plans [Jesse Roth on LinkedIn]

Time for a legal holiday [casescasescases on X]

AI at it again… [Rob Freund on X]

That training contract feeling [legallylucy on TikTok]

@legallylucy update my LinkedIn with me to ✨trainee solicitor✨ this has been 3 years in the making so it feels SO strange to finally be able to do this. excited for the next stage of my legal journey and starting my TC tomorrow!! 👩🏼‍⚖️🤍🎀🏙️⚖️💕 #lawstudent #traineesolicitor #trainingcontract ♬ original sound – LegallyLucy| Law&Study👩🏼‍⚖️

Smart court dress… [Legal Cheek on Instagram]

The corporate dream [bigclaytz on TikTok]

@bigclaytz the corporate dream… 💻 #corporatelife #finance #financebro ♬ Succession (Main Title Theme) – Orchestral Intro Version – Nicholas Britell

How to deal with burnout after your SQE1 exams [jayslawlife on Instagram]

