The best social media posts of the week   

A round-up of online musings, memes and more
How to tell your associate that you need them to work on something that’s going to ruin their plans [Jesse Roth on LinkedIn]
Time for a legal holiday [casescasescases on X]
Areas of law as holiday posters pic.twitter.com/pNSOu4KYRS
— Robin Harris (@casescasescases) February 24, 2025
AI at it again… [Rob Freund on X]
Litigant relies on AI for civil procedure guidance, AI tells him he doesn't need to move to amend his complaint, AI is wrong. pic.twitter.com/Pv7qpblmDd
— Rob Freund (@RobertFreundLaw) February 26, 2025
That training contract feeling [legallylucy on TikTok]
@legallylucy update my LinkedIn with me to ✨trainee solicitor✨ this has been 3 years in the making so it feels SO strange to finally be able to do this. excited for the next stage of my legal journey and starting my TC tomorrow!! 👩🏼⚖️🤍🎀🏙️⚖️💕 #lawstudent #traineesolicitor #trainingcontract ♬ original sound – LegallyLucy| Law&Study👩🏼⚖️
Smart court dress… [Legal Cheek on Instagram]
The corporate dream [bigclaytz on TikTok]
@bigclaytz the corporate dream… 💻 #corporatelife #finance #financebro ♬ Succession (Main Title Theme) – Orchestral Intro Version – Nicholas Britell
How to deal with burnout after your SQE1 exams [jayslawlife on Instagram]
