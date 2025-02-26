Overworked, underpaid and unsafe: judges speak out on life on the bench

Worrying findings in new survey



Judges across the UK are facing increasing pressures, with the latest Judicial Attitude Survey highlighting rising stress, safety concerns, bullying, and dissatisfaction with pay, painting a challenging picture of life on the bench.

The findings, published this week, form party of a study conducted by the UCL Judicial Institute, aiming to shed light on the experiences and views of judges across the UK. The report, which saw a participation rate of 94% among UK salaried judges, has found that personal safety is a serious concern, with nearly four in ten judges (39%) now worried about their safety in court. Concerns about safety outside of court have also risen from 19% to 26%.

District judges in the magistrates’ courts report the highest levels of concern, with 58% feeling vulnerable. Area coroners (62%) and senior coroners (53%) also expressed significant safety worries. These fears come against the backdrop of recent high-profile incidents, including an attack on a family judge.

Bullying within the judiciary is also on the rise. According to the survey, 14% of salaried judges and 7% of fee-paid judges reported experiencing bullying in the last two years, up from 11% and 5% respectively in 2022. Respondents described the bullying as undermining their work, overbearing leadership, and demeaning language. Most incidents were attributed to senior colleagues or leadership figures within the judiciary. However, over two-thirds of those affected chose not to report it, citing concerns about potential consequences or a belief that it would not make a difference.

Judicial stress levels are also worryingly high. This is the first year the survey asked about stress, and almost all judges admitted to feeling it. The highest levels were reported by family division High Court judges and circuit judges. Symptoms included sleep disturbances (77%), irritability (57%), and headaches (52%). A significant number also reported burnout (30%) and feelings of isolation (29%).

The most commonly cited cause of stress was workload. Over half (58%) said they struggled to find personal time due to workload pressures, while 53% admitted they found it difficult to maintain a work-life balance. Other stressors included the demands of case management and digital working pressures.

Pay also remains a contentious issue in the judiciary. Judges have faced declining net earnings for the past decade, and many feel they are not adequately compensated for the work they do. More than half of district judges (61%) and 55% of district judges in the magistrates’ courts say they are underpaid. This financial dissatisfaction is contributing to low morale, with nearly half of all salaried judges considering quitting early.

According to the survey, 699 salaried judges plan to leave the judiciary within the next five years, either due to dissatisfaction or reaching retirement age. Another 327 are undecided, bringing the potential number of judges leaving to 1,117 by 2029. This poses a significant challenge for a judicial system already struggling with case backlogs.

The survey also revealed a decline in societal respect for judges. Almost two-thirds (59%) believe they are less respected by society than they were two years ago. Only 9% of judges feel valued by the government, contributing to a sense of frustration and low morale within the judiciary.

The combination of safety concerns, bullying, high stress levels, pay dissatisfaction, and declining public respect suggests the judiciary is facing significant challenges. With record case backlogs and fewer judges considering joining the bench, the system could face ongoing difficulties in maintaining morale, recruitment, and public confidence.

The Lady Chief Justice, Baroness Carr of Walton-on-the-Hill, is set to appear before the House of Lords Constitution Committee this week, where these findings are expected to be a central focus. How these issues will be addressed remains to be seen.

The Judicial Attitude Survey isn’t the only cause for concern in the courts. At her annual press conference last week, Baroness Carr, revealed shocking conditions in court buildings, from leaking roofs patched with tarpaulins, to toxic fumes from insect infestation treatment. Some courts lack basic necessities like running tap water, while others have lost sitting days due to crumbling infrastructure. Baroness Carr noted that judges are often ‘just keeping a stiff upper lip’ but admitted the number of courts needing urgent renovation is ‘probably too many to mention’.