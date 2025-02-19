Win an SQE scholarship! Vlog on why emotional intelligence matters for lawyers

Half price prep courtesy of BARBRI



BARBRI is calling on students to video their views on the role of emotional intelligence in legal practice as part of its latest SQE scholarship competition.

To enter the competition, solicitor hopefuls must submit a video of no more than five minutes on the topic: “To what extent should emotional intelligence play a role in legal practice?” The video should reflect each applicant’s personal perspective on the importance of emotional intelligence (EQ) in today’s legal world.

Students are also required to attend ‘Beyond the law firm: Why qualifying as an in-house lawyer might be right for you’, a virtual event taking place on Thursday 27 February 2025. You can secure your place here.

The successful candidate will receive a 50% discount on their BARBRI SQE Complete Prep Flexible course, covering both SQE1 and SQE2 preparation. This discount applies to their chosen course, preparing them for the January 2026 SQE1 exam and the July 2026 SQE2 exam.

To be eligible, students must be in their final year of university or a graduate ready to take the SQE, enrolling on the applicable BARBRI courses. The deadline for video submissions is Friday 14 March 2025, and results will be announced by Monday 24 March 2025. APPLY HERE.

Chloë Garrett, VP of Marketing at BARBRI, commented:

“We are delighted to launch a new scholarship in an innovative, new format with Legal Cheek! The BARBRI x Legal Cheek Video Competition will allow for students to showcase their skills as confident speakers and creative thinkers. This ties in with the scholarship topic of emotional intelligence in the legal sector which is an essential element of client work and relationship building that’s so prominent in this profession. We are looking forward to the submissions!”

For more details about the video competition, including full T&Cs, click here.