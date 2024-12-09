Barbri strikes SQE deals with unis Derby, Bradford and Liverpool John Moores

Exam prep built into LLMs



Legal education provider Barbri has announced three new partnerships with UK universities, integrating its SQE preparation courses into their masters’ programmes.

These agreements enable students enrolled in SQE-ready LLMs at the Derby Uni, the Bradford Uni, and Liverpool John Moores to access Barbri’s online preparation courses through a licensed partnership.

Aspiring lawyers enrolled in the LLM programmes will also gain practical experience through modules featuring “workplace simulation” and opportunities to tackle legal work.

These agreements build on similar partnerships with the likes of Edge Hill Uni, London South Bank, De Montfort Uni, and Anglia Ruskin Uni, along with a collaboration on the MSc in law and professional practice at KCL. It also has exclusive training partnerships in place with the likes of Brabners, Baker McKenzie, Orrick and Vinson & Elkins, as well as BCLP (in a shared deal with BPP).

Christopher Howard, university partnership director, commented:

“It has been a privilege to collaborate with these leading institutions to embed Barbri’s SQE technology into their Master’s programmes. Working closely with their teams, we have developed programmes that combine academic rigour with practical preparation for both SQE1 and SQE2. Together, we are setting a new benchmark for legal education, equipping students with the tools, skills and confidence needed to succeed in their legal careers.”

Barbri’s market competitors have been actively securing similar partnerships since the introduction of the SQE in 2021.

BPP, for example, has secured a range of exclusive partnerships with various City law firms, most notably the prestigious City Consortium: Freshfields, Herbert Smith Freehills, Hogan Lovells, Linklaters, Norton Rose Fulbright, and Slaughter and May.

The University of Law has similar firm partnerships in place and has secured secured agreements to deliver its SQE courses via mini campuses at universities such as Exeter, Liverpool, Reading, Royal Holloway, Newcastle, Southampton and UEA.

Another provider, The College of Legal Practice, has partnered with universities such as Keele, Southampton Solent, Manchester Metropolitan, and Middlesex to offer SQE preparation. It recently became the exclusive training partner for Reed Smith, adding to its partnerships with several other law firms.