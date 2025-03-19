BREAKING: Top barrister Jo Sidhu disbarred over inappropriate sexual behaviour

Proven allegations involved misconduct towards mini-pupil

High-profile criminal barrister Jo Sidhu KC has been disbarred today after a disciplinary tribunal found him guilty of professional misconduct over allegations of “inappropriate and unwanted” behaviour late last year.

The former chair of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) initially faced 15 allegations involving three separate women, each a law student or aspiring barrister undertaking a mini-pupillage at the time.

Legal Cheek previously reported that five of these allegations were struck out during the hearing after the tribunal found no case to answer, while a further seven were deemed not to constitute professional misconduct.

At a hearing today, attended virtually by Sidhu — who wore a dark suit and blue tie — the five-person tribunal heard submissions from both the Bar Standards Board (BSB) and Sidhu’s legal team on the severity of the misconduct.

The panel adjourned for lunch before returning in the afternoon to deliver their decision to disbar Sidhu.

The three proven allegations involved an unnamed woman in her 20s. The tribunal found that Sidhu invited her to his hotel room while she was on a mini-pupillage with him, then asked her to stay the night, changed into his pyjamas and created a pillow “barricade” on the bed. This was despite her protests that she wanted to leave the room or sleep on the sofa, she stated in her evidence.

Sidhu was found to have initiated sexual contact with the woman, referred to only as ‘Person 2’. The tribunal deemed his actions inappropriate given the circumstances, but they did not meet the criminal burden of proof to be classified as unwanted.

In reaching its decision, the tribunal noted that the misconduct occurred in a professional setting and was directed at a person in a vulnerable position, as she was a mini-pupil. The misconduct was deliberate, sexual in nature and involved elements of planning by Sidhu.

In mitigation, the tribunal heard from Sidhu’s barrister, who emphasised his client’s dedication to supporting the criminal bar, particularly through his leadership as CBA chair in opposing legal aid cuts and his efforts to mentor aspiring barristers from underrepresented groups. The tribunal also noted that Sidhu had completed over 80 hours of psychotherapy, with additional medical evidence heard in private.

Sidhu didn’t give evidence during his hearing or call any witnesses, but did submit some 140 pages of character evidence.

Last summer, it was revealed that Sidhu had surrendered his practice certificate and left No5 Barristers Chambers, which he had joined in January 2023

Although he requested a private hearing, the tribunal ruled that it would proceed publicly and that he could be identified.

The tribunal will issue a full written decision at a later date.