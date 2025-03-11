CMS wellbeing ambassador quits firm over anti-Islam and trans social media posts

Reform UK candidate exposed for offensive posts by political X account



City law firm CMS says it has taken “prompt and decisive action” against one of its wellbeing ambassadors after a political account on X exposed several of his anti-Islam and anti-trans social media posts.

In a since deleted tweet, Dan Cooper, an HR business partner and wellbeing ambassador at CMS, told his followers last month: “I hate Islam. It’s a 7th century barbaric cult. I don’t fear it, I loath it.”

In furthers posts, also since deleted, Cooper said, “If you are over 18 and think you are transgender then you have a mental illness” and suggested people who destroyed Pride flags “should be applauded and given a free Happy Meal.”

Legal Cheek understands Cooper has now left the firm.

Dan Cooper @Danable64 is the Reform UK candidate for Boston Coastal in Lincolnshire. Yes @ticerichard‘s patch. He’s Senior HR Business Partner for @CMS_law, a law firm. On his LinkedIn he describes himself as a Wellness Ambassador. That’s quite woke. We’re not sure how he… pic.twitter.com/NwWsHHAsJU — Reform Party UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) March 5, 2025

Cooper has since deactivated his account on X. However, before doing so, his posts were screenshotted and shared by the account ‘Reform Party UK Exposed’. Some of the posts are also available on webpage capture service archive.today.

As a HR Partner for CMS, Dan Cooper, Reform UK’s candidate for Boston Coastal has some strong views on diversity (especially Muslims) and LGBT people. pic.twitter.com/wSxC2tl9Sv — Reform Party UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) March 5, 2025

This account appears to have targeted Cooper after he announced earlier this month that he would be standing for Reform UK in the Boston Coastal division of Lincolnshire County Council this May. It remains unclear whether he is still a candidate. Reform UK has been approached for comment.

Cooper’s LinkedIn profile — which has been deleted overnight — described him as an “International Senior HR Business Partner” at CMS, followed by the disclaimer, “All views expressed are my own”. He was also listed as a filmmaker and author of children’s books. He also referred to himself as a “wellbeing ambassador,” though this seems to have been removed before his account was deleted, yet it still appears in a Google search.

A CMS spokesperson told Legal Cheek:

We took prompt and decisive action as soon as we learnt about the nature of the individual’s offensive remarks on social media. The views expressed on their personal social media accounts are their own and do not represent those of the firm. At CMS we are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all our colleagues and we will be supporting all the individuals affected by this.

Cooper didn’t respond to our requests for comment.