Junior barrister suspended for ‘inappropriate touching’ at chambers Christmas party

A junior barrister has been suspended for three months after he “inappropriately touched” a woman and made “unwanted comments” towards her during a chambers’ Christmas party.

The Bar Standards Board (BSB) brought two charges of professional misconduct against Henry Charles William King, who was called to the bar by Middle Temple in 2018.

King admitted that he had acted in a way which could reasonably be seen by the public to undermine his integrity, and which was likely to diminish the trust and confidence which the public places in him or in the profession.

A five-person disciplinary tribunal heard that King attended a chambers’ Christmas party on 15 December 2023, where he “touched” a woman, referred to as Person A, “inappropriately, under her skirt on the thigh/bottom and/or also on the breast, and the touching was unwanted and/or amounted to harassment”.

King also made “unwanted comments” towards the same person, according to the BSB.

A spokesperson for the regulator said:

“Conduct of a sexualised nature has no place in the profession and the public should not expect this from members of the Bar. The decision to prevent Mr King from practising, even where the tribunal stated there was compelling mitigation, reflects the seriousness of his conduct.”

King was suspended for three months and ordered to pay £2,400 costs. The tribunal ordered this will not start until 1 April.

The decision is open to appeal.