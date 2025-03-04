Lawyers debate email etiquette after NQ criticised for using hiring manager’s first name 

Awkward



A lawyer has sparked an online debate after sharing an exchange in which a newly qualified solicitor is criticised for addressing a hiring manager by their first name in an email about a job opening.

Tariq H, an associate prosecutor at the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), shared screenshots of an email exchange to LinkedIn, in which his unnamed friend faced criticism for their email greeting.

The hiring manager ultimately rejected the NQ due to a lack of experience but also commented on the use of their first name.

“I would suggest that for future applications, you address the hiring manager by Mr/Ms or Miss, rather than their first name, if you are not already acquainted.” Awkward.

“Duly noted,” the NQ replied. “Thank you for the advice, [first name used.]”

Tariq questioned whether the response was “harsh” and “condescending” or simply about professionalism — sparking a lively debate in the 100+ comments on his LinkedIn post.

While one barrister agreed with the hiring manager in principle, they noted that the response seemed “a bit extreme” and “could have been phrased better”.

Meanwhile, Bernard Richmond KC of Lamb Building Chambers went further, adding, “I think it is good practice in all things legal to err on the side of caution… the response to the application was meant to a kind one. It is the default position these days, for some people, to take umbrage rather than give people the benefit of the doubt.”

Elsewhere, law firm partner Jasmine Chaudry pulled no punches:

“It wasn’t professional at all. It was rude. Condescending and entitled. You don’t need to be acquaintanced to use a first name especially if it’s noted on public record. We’re not in school. Someone should write to him/her and tell them to get over themselves. Self righteous beep beep.”

“Very surprised the hiring manager could type this email what with their head being so far up their own backside,” added fellow solicitor Simarjot Singh Judge. “They need to relax.”

Former barrister Richard Wood disagreed with some of the criticism directed at the hiring manager. “When applying for a job done formality is normal and expected… But you go ahead and bask in the warm glow of your moral outrage.”

A former Freshfields and A&O recruitment manager warned that “navigating Ms/Miss/Mrs alone can be a nightmare, let alone anyone who might be a Dr or have some other title”.

A recent LLM graduate asked Richmond KC how to choose between Ms, Miss, and Mrs. He explained, “Ms covers both Miss and Mrs. If in doubt, it is acceptable, though slightly less elegant, to use the full name: ‘Dear Bernard Richmond’.”

Richmond KC summed it up well: “What a varied range of responses — no wonder people get confused 😊.”