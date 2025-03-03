Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Mumsnet is standing up to big tech – why we launched OpenAI legal action [The I Paper]

‘Toxic Town’ solicitor calls for full apology [BBC News]

Residents trapped with service charges of up to £8,000 a year threaten legal action against government [The Guardian]

Drivers taken to court over car park keying errors [BBC News]

Companies paid out more than $40bn in damages from US lawsuits last year [Financial Times] (£)

Ex-FIFA chief Blatter, Platini return to court to face corruption charge [Reuters]

Gold toilet was used by theft-accused, court hears [BBC News]

“I can guarantee it’s because gen z is naturally a more outspoken generation and they speak up when they don’t understand things, whereas older generations were (wrongly) told to suffer in silence. To say an entire generation is lazier or less skilled in a role is quite silly really.” [Legal Cheek comments]

