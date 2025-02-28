PostsNews

Top US firm says GenZ lawyers require ‘more handholding’ at work

By Legal Cheek on

Suggestion appeared in a job ad for Gibson Dunn


US law firm Gibson Dunn has suggested that GenZ lawyers require “more handholding” around the office.

The suggestion appeared in a newly posted job listing for a London-based professional support lawyer, though it now seems to have been removed.

The role’s responsibilities include typical support tasks such as creating and reviewing templates, conducting legal research, leading meetings, and delivering presentations.

However, eyebrows may have been raised at the firm’s suggestion that GenZ lawyers (those born between 1997 and 2012) require “targeted training” due to a need for “more “handholding post-lockdown.

The online ad now appears to have been amended to remove the reference but not before website RollOnFriday secured a screenshot.

A spokesperson for Gibson Dunn told the website:

“This is a newly created role to provide high-quality legal content and skills for our lawyers, including targeted training and coaching to support our junior associates.”

While some argue that junior lawyer training has suffered post-lockdown due to the shift to remote working — learning through osmosis, among other things — questions may arise about why GenZ lawyers need handholding, especially when they can earn a as much as £180k once qualified.

2 Comments

Gen z defender

I can guarantee it’s because gen z is naturally a more outspoken generation and they speak up when they don’t understand things, whereas older generations were (wrongly) told to suffer in silence. To say an entire generation is lazier or less skilled in a role is quite silly really.

Reply Report comment
Zapher

180k as an NQ is wild. What will the support lawyer be on?

Reply Report comment
