Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

US law firms’ London expansion drives record number of job moves [Financial Times] (£)

Trump confirms retribution campaign against law firms that clash with his agenda [Independent]

Judges tell UK courts to exclude white people from vital feature of justice system [Express]

Trump’s orders targeting law firms raise constitutional concerns, experts say [Reuters]

Barrister in trans case: You’ve got a willy so you’re a man, innit? [The Times] (£)

Lawyer probing Reform UK row contradicts MP Lowe [BBC News]

Lawyer shares statement after death row inmate dies in state’s first ever execution by firing squad [UniLad]

“Boomers beware! Hurty words hurt your wallet in 2025!” [Legal Cheek comments]

Events this week: 📅

Tuesday, 11 March: The Legal Cheek Commercial Awareness Academy: Anatomy of a deal — with Fried Frank [Apply Now]

Thursday, 13 March: Secrets to Success Bristol — with Osborne Clarke, RWK Goodman, Bevan Brittan and ULaw [Apply Now]