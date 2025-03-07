Women leaders in law: Inspiring advice for the next generation of lawyers

Legal Cheek asks those at the top of the profession for their words of advice ahead of tomorrow’s International Women’s Day

As women across the legal profession come together to celebrate International Women’s Day this weekend, Legal Cheek has gathered advice from some of the most influential women in law — spanning both City law firms and the bar.

While women now make up 53% of lawyers in law firms, they remain underrepresented at senior levels, holding only 32% of full-equity partner positions. In the judiciary, women constitute 38% of all court judges as of April 2024, reflecting a 14 percentage point increase since 2014. ​

From securing pupillage or a training contract to making partner or taking silk, the path to the top comes with its challenges. So, we asked those who have made it: If you could give one message to the next generation of women in law, what would it be?

Here’s what they had to say:​

Chinwe Odimba-Chapman, London managing partner at Clifford Chance

“I would say, embrace your journey with confidence and resilience. In my early days starting out as a trainee I remember wondering whether I would fit in. A defining moment for me as a trainee was receiving feedback that I came across as shy. As you can imagine, this is not a word many people associate with me now!

I found that working hard and being determined was only part of the key ingredients to success, I also needed to build strong one-to-one relationship with colleagues and clients.

My background was different from many of my peers which meant I brought a unique perspective and different way of thinking that became my superpower. So don’t be afraid to be authentic, to bring ideas — and be open to trying and learning new things. Think of your career as a journey rather than plan — keep moving forwards and grabbing opportunities, and one day, you too will inspire others with your story.”

Aedamar Comiskey, senior partner and chair at Linklaters

“Believe in your abilities and embrace your different skills and insights. Give things your best shot. Break stereotypes. Smash ceilings. What’s the worst that can happen? If you give it a go and it doesn’t work out, you’re no worse off than if you hadn’t tried at all. Don’t worry about what other people think. You can’t control that. What you can control is your own attitude and effort. Believe in yourself, then others will believe in you too.”

Farmida Bi CBE, chair of Europe, Middle East and Asia at Norton Rose Fulbright

“The one piece of advice I would give to the next generation of women in law is not to choose a specific career path too early based on assumptions about what they think they may want in the future, such as a role where they can more easily balance a family with a fulfilling career. The reality is that firms are changing and more open than ever before to accommodating the needs of their people. So, a role that may previously have seemed unsuitable could now be — or could soon become — very feasible. Please wait and make decisions at the relevant time which may offer more options than may seem apparent in advance.”

Karen Davies, global chair at Ashurst

“The barriers for women in the legal industry are slowly coming down, as they rightly should. My advice for the next generation would be to keep looking out for those who come behind you. Finding a sponsor who truly cares about your career progression can be a game-changer — the people who take real responsibility and will leverage their experience and influence to help you further progress. So when women come to you for advice, mentorship or a helping hand, share your knowledge and experiences generously. This has been a big part of my career journey so far and how I got to the position of chair at a global law firm. It’s likely a cornerstone for the success of many other female leaders too. There have been so many brilliant women who have stood beside me and supported me in my career, and there will be many who do the same for you. Please seek out this support and sponsorship in your career, but also be that support for your peers.

My second message (and a crucial piece of advice!) is something I always tell my female colleagues: become comfortable with the word ‘no’. Women often take on extra responsibilities and while these additional things can benefit you and your career, it doesn’t mean you should say ‘yes’ to everything. It takes some getting used to, but ‘no’ can serve you just as well as ‘yes’.”

Annabel Gillham, co-office managing partner for London at Morrison Foerster

“Get to know what really drives you, what you really enjoy and try to shape your practice and career path around that, rather than being led too much by what you think you “should” be doing or comparing yourself to others. It’s great to have a role model, but perhaps it’s even better to have several. That way you can select different attributes and behaviours that chime with you and from which you can draw energy and enthusiasm.

Also, feel assured that there are plenty of women leaders in law who will happily make it their mission to mentor you. Just ask them!”

Georgia Dawson, senior partner at Freshfields

“We are fortunate to stand on the shoulders of incredible women who forged a path towards greater equality in the profession. Our duty now is to keep pushing for progress because the job isn’t done yet.”

Barbara Mills KC, Bar Council chair

“Three things have made a real difference to me over the years: always be prepared when pursuing your goals, surround yourself with a supportive network who can both guide you and understand you, and look after your own wellbeing. Treat wellbeing as a core skill which you incorporate into your everyday and not only as a way to manage a crisis.”

Emily Monastiriotis, incoming managing partner at Simmons & Simmons

“Be ambitious and resilient, but above all, be yourself. Your unique strengths and perspectives are your greatest assets.

Set career goals, have personal ambitions and don’t be afraid to challenge — but don’t discount the value of collaboration. Ensure that you’re supported — and that you support others in turn, this is absolutely key to success.