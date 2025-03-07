PostsRound-up

The best social media posts of the week   

What lawyers say vs what lawyers mean, unnecessarily aggressive litigator edition 😡 [Troy Atkin on LinkedIn]

One of the biggest adjustments I had to make going from a student to a new lawyer was managing client relationships [Matthew Coleman on LinkedIn]

😳 In the WHAT court?!? [Daniel the MouseInTheCourt on X]

I’m done 😐 [Legal Cheek on Instagram]

Two years of Qualifying Work Experience – DONE! ✅ [Daisy Doardo on LinkedIn]

I’ve had a few messages recently from aspiring barristers asking for advice on preparing for first-round pupillage interviews. It’s that time of year, and I know how daunting it can be! [Afiya Amesu on LinkedIn]

