‘I’ve secured pupillage, but I’m unsure about the set. Should I accept or reapply?’

Bar hopeful in bind over career decision
In our latest Career Conundrum, a prospective barrister has secured pupillage — but they’re doubting whether it’s the right chambers for them. Do they take it anyway, or reapply?
“Hi Legal Cheek, it’s my second year applying for commercial/chancery pupillage post-Bar Course. Last year, I didn’t get any interviews, but this year I’ve been lucky enough to secure multiple interviews and have received one offer. Problem is, in hindsight, I think I applied to this set to boost my chances/application numbers, it’s in a city I don’t want to live in, and I’m having doubts about whether it’s the right fit. Should I be open-minded, accept the offer, and, worse comes to worst, jump ship after completing pupillage? Or should I turn it down and reapply next year in the hopes of securing a better offer?”
If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.
DWF Trainee
More info needed on pros and cons; but if the only concern about the set is the city it is in, I would be very tempted to complete pupillage given how difficult these are to secure.