PostsAdvice

‘I’ve secured pupillage, but I’m unsure about the set. Should I accept or reapply?’

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

1

Bar hopeful in bind over career decision


In our latest Career Conundrum, a prospective barrister has secured pupillage — but they’re doubting whether it’s the right chambers for them. Do they take it anyway, or reapply?

“Hi Legal Cheek, it’s my second year applying for commercial/chancery pupillage post-Bar Course. Last year, I didn’t get any interviews, but this year I’ve been lucky enough to secure multiple interviews and have received one offer. Problem is, in hindsight, I think I applied to this set to boost my chances/application numbers, it’s in a city I don’t want to live in, and I’m having doubts about whether it’s the right fit. Should I be open-minded, accept the offer, and, worse comes to worst, jump ship after completing pupillage? Or should I turn it down and reapply next year in the hopes of securing a better offer?”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.

The 2025 Legal Cheek Chambers Most List

1 Comment

DWF Trainee

More info needed on pros and cons; but if the only concern about the set is the city it is in, I would be very tempted to complete pupillage given how difficult these are to secure.

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories

careers

Cracking the code: The secrets to successful pupillage applications

'Be James Milner not Neymar when it comes to pupillage applications', advises Devereux Chambers' Josh Neaman

Jan 24 2025 11:50am
careers

A junior barrister’s journey to the commercial bar

Harrison Denner discusses his career to date, from law student to tenant at Henderson Chambers

Jan 4 2023 1:00pm
news

The unauthorised guide to taking silk

How to become a KC, courtesy of soon-to-be KC Ruth Hughes

Mar 24 2025 8:49am
2