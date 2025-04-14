Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Hamas lawyers must be struck off, says Robert Jenrick [The Telegraph] (£)

Why are British lawyers acting for Hamas? [The Spectator] (£)

Pro-Palestinian protester’s lawyer stopped and searched at US border: ‘They were going to take my device’ [The Guardian]

School lawyers write rules for parent WhatsApp groups [The Times] (£)

Women’s rights to be prioritised in equality law revamp [The Telegraph] (£)

Campaigners seek legal action against those who failed to tackle grooming gangs [The Standard]

British Steel law rushed through Parliament but it is just a stop gap [BBC News]

Perfume brands fighting a ‘lost cause’ against cheap dupes, say lawyers [The Guardian]

Female solicitor’s VERY revealing message in elderly client’s birthday card before drawing up his £1m will… that put HER as main beneficiary [Mail Online]

Prosecuting Quran burners is capitulation to blasphemy laws [UnHerd]

“‘You should reconsider making legal content going into Big Law’ – Big Law associate, making legal content.” [Legal Cheek comments]

