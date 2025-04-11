BigLaw associate goes viral on TikTok urging law students to ditch influencer dreams

Don’t risk your legal rep



A US lawyer has gone viral on TikTok after warning students to think twice before becoming “lawfluencers”, arguing that BigLaw and social media “do not mix at all”.

The lawyer, known on TikTok as “domhdc”, cautions aspiring lawyers that they didn’t spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on law school (yes, fees in the US are astronomically high!) just to “risk your legal reputation on TikTok”.

“Specifically if you’re going into BigLaw you should really reconsider making a bunch of legal content and trying to be an influencer because these two professions do not mix at all,” she says.

The lawyer, who says she’s 25 and works at a BigLaw firm, says she has seen associates fired over their lawfluencing and believes it is simply not worth the risk.

The TikTok has since gone viral, racking up over 2.5 million views, 250,000 likes and nearly 3,000 comments — several from well-known UK lawfluencers.

Henry Nelson-Case, otherwise known as ‘That Corporate Lawyer’, responded: “Oh — probably should have watched this sooner 🫣😢👀”. Meanwhile, lawyer and content creator Chrissie Wolfe went so far as to post her own response video, explaining how her YouTube channel had helped propel her legal career.

But some shared the lawyer’s view that aspiring solicitors should put down the selfie sticks and step away from the ring lights.

Arisa Amara wrote, “As a Hiring Manager in Big Law, I approve of this message,” while another user commented, “Anyone with a serious career and upward trajectory potential please stay off TikTok.”

Many other commenters were quick to point out that domhdc seemed to be doing exactly what she was advising against. They might have a point.

