Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Ex-PM Gordon Brown makes criminal complaint against Rupert Murdoch’s media empire [The Guardian]

Lawyer in Trump’s inner circle now a target [The Financial Times] (£)

Gordon Brown: ‘I have now spoken to police officers who say they were misled by Murdoch’s empire’ [The Guardian]

Man arrested after crossbow attack on famous Otley Run Leeds pub crawl leaves two women seriously hurt [The Telegraph] (£)

Ex-Supreme Court judge Lord Sumption slams Trump’s ‘sinister’ war on rule of law [The Lawyer] (£)

Water bosses could now face jail for cover-ups [BBC News]

Just Stop Oil holds final demonstration before move away from civil disobedience [Al Jazeera]

Vodafone whistleblowers warned staff about slashed commission after a High Court ruling that the telecom giant was liable for unjust enrichment [The Guardian]

Mortgages under 4% are back but dangers lurk for borrowers [BBC News]

Paul Weiss, Kirkland, Skadden, and other firms’ deals with Trump may be unlawful [The Financial Times] (£)

Hundreds of law firm partners file brief against Trump administration [The Lawyer] (£)

AI experiments in Gaza War raise ethical concerns [The New York Times] (£)

“Grab any pupilage, or tenancy, offer with both hands. Don’t hold out for your ‘dream’ offer. Better is the enemy of good and all that.

The simple fact is, whilst it’s a nightmare getting your feet under the table initially, once you have got pupillage/tenancy that opens all sorts of doors for you.

It’s like that general thing of it always being easier to apply for a job from a job.

But once you’ve been on your feet a few years just about everyone you meet will be saying “you should come to our chambers”.” [Legal Cheek comments]