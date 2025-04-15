New docu-series exploring the lives of criminal barristers premieres tonight

Essential viewing for criminal bar hopefuls



A new Channel 4 documentary series, airing tonight, offers viewers a rare glimpse into the criminal bar as it follows barristers from leading chambers handling cases ranging from murder and drug conspiracies to motoring offences.

Barristers: Fighting For Justice follows defence barristers over three episodes, giving viewers an insight into the challenges facing the criminal bar — all while bewigged lawyers prepare for high-stakes trial advocacy. Filmed over four years with “unparalleled access” to the lawyers, Barristers was originally announced as The Defenders in 2021.

The first episode features two barristers from London set 25 Bedford Row — Matthew Radstone and Leon-Nathan Lynch. Radstone’s client is a cab driver accused of transporting £1 million cocaine in an international drugs conspiracy. Lynch, meanwhile, defends a client in an alleged knifepoint carjacking — apparently staged for insurance fraud — all the while his co-accused has a different story.

In future episodes, cases concern a gangland murder, a speeding charge, deportation, a man having bitten another person’s ear off, county lines drugs gangs, and a 15-year-old who is charged with the murder.

Radstone and Lynch are not the only barristers on screen — the series will include barristers from other sets like Great James Street Chambers.

The criminal bar is still facing serious challenges. Financial pressures and mental strain are driving lawyers away, with as many as a third considering leaving the profession altogether.

Documentaries like this aim to offer a rare, insider’s view of the justice system. As Lynch puts it in a LinkedIn post: “If you think it’s not your thing — watch it anyway. You never know when the law might find you wanting…”

Barristers: Fighting for Justice airs its first episode tonight (Tuesday) on Channel 4 at 10pm.