PostsNews

Super-regulator demands SQE provider pass rate transparency by Autumn 2025

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

SRA delay draws criticism


The Legal Services Board (LSB) has raised concerns over the Solicitors Regulation Authority’s (SRA) failure to publish SQE provider pass rates, setting a deadline of Autumn 2025 for the data to be released.

The delay was highlighted in a new performance report by the LSB, which reviewed the solicitors’ regulator’s performance over the past year.

The LSB said it is “concerned about the SRA’s failure to publish provider pass-rate data for Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) training providers, as well as other concerns about SQE including affordability, design and quality”.

The SQE Hub: Your ultimate resource for all things SQE

“The SRA’s failure to publish provider pass-rate data, despite it making a commitment to do so, means that SQE candidates do not have all the information they need to make informed choices,” the LSB continued. “We expect the SRA to remedy this situation as soon as possible and by no later than autumn of 2025.”

Legal Cheek reported earlier this year that this SRA still wasn’t in position to go public with the provider pass rates, citing “unexpected problems” with the data.

The regulator initially pledged to publish pass rates by training provider in “late 2023”, but missed this deadline, blaming a lack of “sufficient data”.

The LSB’s new report uses a traffic light system to assess regulators across three categories: well-led, regulatory approach, and operational delivery. The SRA received a red rating for operational delivery. Similarly, the Bar Standards Board (BSB) was rated red for both operational delivery and well-led.

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news SQE Hub

SRA cites ‘unexpected’ data issues for delay in releasing SQE provider pass rates

Originally set for release in late 2023

Feb 6 2025 7:47am
6
news SQE Hub

SQE2 pass rate reaches record 81%

1,026 candidates

Feb 21 2025 12:01pm
9
news SQE Hub

SRA misses deadline for publishing SQE provider pass rates 

Issues statement that leaves open possibility of it never happening

Dec 22 2023 7:57am
4