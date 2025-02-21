SQE2 pass rate reaches record 81%

1,026 candidates



The results for the latest sitting of the Solicitors Qualifying Examination 2 (SQE2) were released yesterday, revealing the highest ever pass rate at 81%.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA)’s latest report shows that 1,026 candidates sat part two of the SQE in October and November last year.

The pass rate for first-time sitters, comprising 840 candidates, was slightly higher at 83%.



The overall pass rate of 81% represents an increase from the previous sitting, where 74% of students passed.

SQE2 is made up of 16 exams in total, including 12 written exams and four oral assessments, all aimed at testing practical skills and the application of legal knowledge.

These latest results can be contrasted with the pass rate for SQE1, which fell to the lowest on record last year at just 44%, Legal Cheek reported.

Earlier this year, the SRA further delayed releasing the pass rates of each SQE preparation course provider. This would allow SQE candidates to make an informed choice on which provider to prepare for the exams with. Originally set for release in late 2023, the SRA attributed to the setback to “expected problems” with the data.