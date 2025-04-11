PostsRound-up

The best social media posts of the week 

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

A round-up of online musings, memes and more

People using social media on their mobile phones

What do Gen Z Lawyers Want? [Moira Cook on LinkedIn]

Their work dinner is £135 a head. I can’t help thinking that some barristers are earning more than a pittance. [Alastair Hilton on X]

📣 It’s time for my annual public service announcement. There is exactly ONE “e” in “summary judgment.” [Patrick Hagen on LinkedIn]

Why do you always want to argue with me? [Lil Yeezy on TikTok]

@weloveyoulilyeezy i’m doing this for my career babe🥺 #lawstudent #lawschool #lawtok #prelaw #1L ♬ Easy – Commodores

Help a lawyer who has fallen on hard times… [Taz Aldeek on LinkedIn]

The year is 2026… [Matt Margolis on Instagram]

I realised I would never truly fit in anywhere. And somehow that became my freedom. [Dr Tunde Okewale OBE on LinkedIn]

