The best social media posts of the week 

A round-up of online musings, memes and more

What do Gen Z Lawyers Want? [Moira Cook on LinkedIn]

Their work dinner is £135 a head. I can’t help thinking that some barristers are earning more than a pittance. [Alastair Hilton on X]

I read a book a while ago called the Secret Barrister, where the author explained how they work a million hours a week for almost no money and basically only do the job for the good of the public. Their work dinner is £135 a head. I can’t help thinking that some barristers are… pic.twitter.com/7tILcU1Q0k — Alastair Hilton (@London_W4) April 9, 2025

📣 It’s time for my annual public service announcement. There is exactly ONE “e” in “summary judgment.” [Patrick Hagen on LinkedIn]

Why do you always want to argue with me? [Lil Yeezy on TikTok]

Help a lawyer who has fallen on hard times… [Taz Aldeek on LinkedIn]

The year is 2026… [Matt Margolis on Instagram]

I realised I would never truly fit in anywhere. And somehow that became my freedom. [Dr Tunde Okewale OBE on LinkedIn]