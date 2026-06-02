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SRA appeals sanction given to law firm boss who bullied junior female staff

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By Legal Cheek on

‘Insufficiently severe’

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The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has appealed the sanction given to an experienced solicitor who bullied and harassed five junior female colleagues.

Legal Cheek reported last week that John Kishin Navani had been hauled before a disciplinary tribunal over his mistreatment of staff which included routinely demanding they bring “treats” back from holiday, telling one her eczema looked “disgusting” and taking an intern back to his flat after the office Christmas party.

The treatment of five complainants followed recurring patterns. Navani regularly shouted “oi” at staff or clicked his fingers to summon them, and asked “intrusive personal questions” about relationships, pregnancy plans and medical conditions.

Navani was a partner at Criminal Defence Solicitors, a legal aid firm in the City, when the misconduct took place between 2016 and 2019. He received a 12-month suspension, itself suspended for 24 months, on the condition that he takes no part in recruitment interviews or disciplinary investigations at any solicitors’ firm during that period.

One of the most serious findings related to Person E, an intern, following the firm’s Christmas party in December 2018. Navani took her to his flat, where he “dimmed the lights, adjusted the sofa to recline, and suggested she lie down” before offering her a drink and proposing meditation. After she had repeatedly said she needed to leave, he asked for a hug and a kiss before she departed.

However, the SRA has taken issue with the sanction, describing it as “insufficiently severe” and arguing it fails to “reflect the true nature of Mr Navani’s misconduct.”

The regulator has confirmed it is appealing the decision.

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