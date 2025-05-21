DWF to grow its own forest

Part of net zero efforts



DWF has revealed plans for a carbon removal project — the “DWF Forest” — as part of its efforts to achieve net zero by 2045.

In order to achieve this goal, DWF has said it will prioritise a 90% emissions reduction target over the next twenty years. The firm’s residual 10% of emissions will be offset by the eponymous forest, a collaboration with Climate Impact Partners, which the firm hopes will sequester carbon as it matures.

The forest will be in Yarrowford, in the Scottish borders, and will operate under the UK Woodland Carbon Code, the UK quality assurance standard for woodland carbon projects. As well as helping DWF on the way to its net zero goals, the firm has believes that the forest will benefit the local community.

Kirsty Rogers, chief sustainability officer at DWF, said:

“The DWF Forest is a testament to our dedication to reducing our carbon footprint and promoting biodiversity. We recognise that achieving net zero is about more than compliance — it’s about leading by example and creating lasting impact. The DWF Forest not only helps us reach our climate goals but also supports education, community engagement, and biodiversity conservation.”

Sir Nigel Knowles, chief executive officer of DWF, added, “As the sole investor in this project, we have direct oversight to ensure real positive impact, reinforcing our responsibility to conduct business sustainably and with integrity.”