Future law student asks internet whether it’s OK to be a stripper

A Reddit user identifying themselves as a future UCL law student has taken to the message board for advice on a hot conundrum: Can I become a stripper while doing a law degree?

The user flagged London is expensive but they “don’t need advice on alternate jobs”. Their concerns boiled down to whether stripping would harm their aspirations to become a solicitor, which has sparked significant debate online.

Some suggested that whilst legal, stripping could damage professional prospects, which one comment summed up as: “Can I — yes Should I — no”.

“Stripping is an entirely legal activity,” another user noted, but warned that it could conflict with “traditional values”.

This was key for another user too, “Someone at the firm may go, see you, and remember you.” They said, “I’ve been to a lot of a certain kind of parties [and] you will be surprised at how many people in my professional life have cropped up in that world.”

However, one wrote, “if anyone does try to say anything degrading in an employment context, then it surely going to be discrimination or defamation.” This chimed with another comment: “it’s a ordinary job like being a plumber or accountant.”

Interestingly, many users commented in support from personal experience.

“I stripped at uni and now I work in a top 50 UK law firm”, commented one, whilst another user said: “Have three friends who did exactly that and one did escorting during her final year, one is now a barrister and the others are solicitors.”

“I knew someone who stripped at uni before getting a TC. Their role was ‘bar staff’,” added a further user.

Someone identifying themselves as a “former doorman” highlighted stripping can be popular among students, especially law students:

“[T]here are a lot of girls at university working in clubs. The most common degree in my experience is law (don’t know why). So it’s not unusual. The money is good and well run clubs are OK… Law firms like people with customer facing previous experience. But training contracts are really hard to get. It’s physically tough work and the late nights might mess with your studying. Lawyers don’t really take clients to clubs anymore but bankers certainly do. There are down sides…Mostly it’s just boring or really hard work. But the money is good.”

A few users were confused about choosing stripping over other jobs. “Because you can take home £1k a night stripping but not in retail,” one person explained.

The original poster confirmed as much, “Yes worked retail all through 6th form want to earn more money its draining for a low salary”.

One commenter mentioned “a story about someone grassing a trainee up to the SRA for being a stripper and they weren’t bothered. Flash that gash and make some cash. You’ll probably make more as a stripper than you ever will as a solicitor anyway.”

One commenter quipped, “Great for securing that TC. All the top wigs frequent these establishments…Just make sure your briefs are in order.”

Some were concerned about the side hustle getting out.

One self-proclaimed senior lawyer pitched in: “I’m in a few minds here. If it came out, that would be negatively perceived — it’s unavoidable. People are judgemental. BUT if i were the one that found out, i would be much more terrified that you would out me for going to strip clubs — i have a lot more to lose”, though were at pains to note they don’t go.

“The UK remains a snobby and prude place”, one user wrote, “it’s better to not admit you were a stripper in a job application. I can’t believe I have to say that.”

Some users were so baffled, they couldn’t believe the post was sincere. “Is this clickbait?” one questioned.