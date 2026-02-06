Shoosmiths ups solicitor apprentice pay as it expands programme to London

Regional rises



Shoosmiths has announced a pay rise for its solicitor apprentices at its regional offices, alongside plans to take on solicitor apprentices in London for the first time.

A relative newcomer to the solicitor apprenticeship market, Shoosmiths has, until now, recruited solicitor apprentices in its Birmingham and Leeds offices only. Following the programme’s early success, the national firm has confirmed it will expand the scheme to its City office, with its first London-based intake due to start in September 2026.

Rookies in the City will start on a first-year salary of £27,000, increasing annually to £47,000 by the sixth year of the programme.

At the same time, Shoosmiths has announced pay rises for solicitor apprentices in the regions. Salaries in both the first and final years of the apprenticeship have risen by £2,000 compared with last year’s figures — with first-year pay increasing from £22,000 to £24,000, and sixth-year pay rising from £35,000 to £37,000.

The firm has also implemented some mid-programme pay increases, with fifth-year salaries rising from £33,000 to £35,000. The pay rises will come into effect from 1 April 2026.

The firm is recruiting four solicitor apprentices to start in September 2026, with two in Birmingham and two in London.

Samantha Hope, head of emerging talent at Shoosmiths, told Legal Cheek:

“The expansion of solicitor apprentice pathway demonstrates our ongoing commitment to growing and strengthening alternative routes to qualification, and to recognising the solicitor apprenticeship as a high-quality and valuable pathway for our industry.”

Hope continued: “This growth complements our established rotational trainee solicitor route and our internally supported SQE programme, NQ Plus. Together, these pathways give Shoosmiths a strong, multi-route approach to developing future solicitors and building a sustainable pipeline of talent. Overall, this expansion reflects Shoosmiths’ continued focus on investing in people, widening access to the profession, and ensuring we have the skills and capability required to support the future of law.”

The announcement follows a strong financial year for Shoosmiths. The firm reported a 30% increase in profit per equity partner (PEP), surpassing the £1 million mark for the first time, while net profit rose by 16% to £76.6 million and revenue increased by 5% to £217.2 million.