Latest speakers announced for LegalEdCon 2025

High profile legal figures to address delegates at Legal Cheek’s annual in-person conference next week

Today, Legal Cheek has announced a further group of top speakers for LegalEdCon 2025, as anticipation builds for the annual in-person conference, which is now just over a week away. These speakers will join the lineup of training experts, influencers and academics announced last week. If you haven’t already, get your tickets now!

LegalEdCon returns as an in-person event at Kings Place, London on Thursday 15 May 2025. Now in its eighth year, the conference will bring together learning & development and graduate recruitment teams from over 150 leading law firms, along with top academics and other prominent industry figures. It will be an action-packed day dedicated to learning and networking.

The speakers (second batch) 🎤

• Danielle Viall, General Counsel at the Legal Services Board

• Dr Giles Proctor, CEO & Head of School at The College of Legal Practice

• Caroline Lister, Director of Client Partnerships at BPP University Law School

• Richard Macklin, Former Global Vice Chair at Dentons

• Joanna Hughes, Co-CEO of City Century

• Jonathan Worrell, Director of Business Development at BARBRI

• Lou Lecomte, Solicitor Apprentice at TLT

• George McNeilly, Early Talent Partner at DWF

• Joanna Stevens, Senior Early Talent Manager at Charles Russell Speechlys

• Daisy Mortimer, Senior Future Talent Manager at Stephenson Harwood

This day-long conference will cover today’s most pressing legal education and training issues: from addressing the trainee skills gap to the psychology of learning. Other sessions include an unfiltered look at the Solicitors Qualifying Exams (SQE), an exploration of Gen Z’s new approach to the workplace and a discussion on the relationship between diversity and politics.

The day will conclude with a special key note from Professor of Law and Government at Durham University Law School, Thom Brooks.

LegalEdCon is headline sponsored by BPP University Law School, BARBRI and The University of Law, with The College of Legal Practice as a silver sponsor.

Final Release tickets are now available here!

This event is targeted at legal academics and those involved in learning & development and graduate recruitment at law firms. It is not a student event. However, we do have a limited amount of free tickets for our student campus ambassadors. You can find out more about the campus ambassador programme here.