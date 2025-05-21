Lawyers gear up for London Legal Walk

17 June 🚶



Lawyers are limbering up for this years’ London Legal Walk which is just under a month away.

The annual walkathon will see charities, lawyers and judges, from Lady Hale to Geoffrey Vos, cross the capital on Tuesday 17 June.

The event helps to raise money for free legal advice agencies, supporting people facing homelessness, discrimination, domestic abuse, debt and other legal issues. The aim is to surpass the £1 million raised last year.

Walkers can choose between three different routes to tackle a scenic 10km, crossing legal London beside the Thames or past parks. A fully accessible option follows along the Strand whilst a shorter route winds around Lincoln’s Inn Fields.

Other events include a 10km race between solicitors, barristers and judges. A street party on Carey Street rounds out the day where fundraisers can expect street food, drink and conversation.

Students, lawyers, judges and anyone passionate about justice are all invited to get their walking shoes ready for the big day. 1,000 teams are registered already, counting down the four weeks left to go.

Register or donate at the London Legal Support Trust’s website.

The Legal Cheek team will also be taking part. Besides leading names in law, walkers have been joined by their dogs in the past too.