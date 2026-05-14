London Legal Walk on track for record year

Legal sector charity walk returns on 9 June

The countdown is on for this year’s London Legal Walk, with organisers reporting that over 10,000 walkers across more than 1,000 teams have already signed up and £100,000 raised before a single step has been taken on the day.

The annual 10km charity walk, organised by the London Legal Support Trust (LLST), takes place on 9 June and is shaping up to be the biggest in its 22-year history. The event has raised more than £12.5 million in total to date for free legal advice charities supporting people facing homelessness, debt, domestic abuse, and immigration problems.

LLST has reintroduced its audio sound bites this year, short recordings designed to be listened to at each kilometre of the route. They include a welcome message from Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr, as well as case studies from frontline advice charities.

Walkers can choose from three scenic 10km routes through central London, including the popular parks route, with two shorter alternatives available for those who need them.

Law students, trainees, solicitors, barristers, and judges are all welcome, whether walking solo or as part of a team from a firm, chambers, or university.

The registration deadline is Friday 29 May.