Monday morning round-up

Everton’s new £800 million ground named ‘Hill Dickinson Stadium’ [Legal Cheek]

Ex-‘magic circle’ leaders launch consultancy to advise private equity on buying law firms [Financial Times] (£)

Old Bailey flat divided for staff accommodation [BBC News]

Thames Water paid lawyers £1,400 an hour despite threat of collapse [The Telegraph] (£)

Sir Elton John ‘incredibly betrayed’ by Government’s path on copyright law [Independent]

Campaigners win legal challenge over use of London park for festivals [London Evening Standard]

UK to regulate ‘buy now, pay later’ lenders in legal overhaul [Financial Times] (£)

US lawyers set up own firms to lead legal fightback in face of Trump onslaught [The Guardian]

Above the Law Is Where Lawyers Mock Firms Bowing to Trump [New York Times] (£)

Anthropic’s lawyers take blame for AI ‘hallucination’ in music publishers’ lawsuit [Reuters]

“Is it good for business? Possibly – don’t know enough about their client base to say for sure. Is it bizarre and embarrassing? Yes.” [Legal Cheek comments]

