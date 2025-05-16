Everton’s new £800 million ground named ‘Hill Dickinson Stadium’

Toffees 🤝 Corporate law firm

Everton Football Club has confirmed its new £800 million state of the art stadium will be named after a corporate law firm.

In announcement late this afternoon the Premiership club announced Hill Dickinson as the official naming rights partner for the club.

Earlier this year, the club completed its new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock in Vauxhall, Liverpool.

The venue boasts a capacity of nearly 53,000 and marks the end of an era, as Everton’s mens team leaves its historic home at Goodison Park after more than 130 years.

Hill Dickinson has a long and rich history in the city of Liverpool, with roots dating back to 1810. Today, it remains home to the firm’s headquarters.

Global vision. Local pride. Everton 🤝 Hill Dickinson pic.twitter.com/LoP7eO7hrC — Everton (@Everton) May 16, 2025

Commenting on the agreement — one of the largest football stadium naming rights deals in Europe — Hill Dickinson CEO Craig Scott said:

“To put our name to Everton’s new stadium is a once-in-a-generation opportunity. We believe deeply in what this project stands for — a bold, transformational vision for Liverpool and its future. This partnership is about legacy, ambition, and the power of two globally recognised organisations coming together to make a difference.”

He continued: “As Hill Dickinson continues to grow nationally across the UK and internationally, we remain proud of our Liverpool roots — and we are honoured to be part of one of the most exciting waterfront developments in Europe. It couldn’t come at a more opportune time, with the deal providing the perfect platform to launch our new brand to a global audience.”