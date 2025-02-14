PostsNews

NRF increases NQ lawyer salaries to £135k

By Sophie Dillon on

Norton Rose Fulbright has raised the salary for its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers in London to £135,000.

This marks a £15,000 increase from the previous salary of £120,000, representing a raise of 12.5%. The new rate takes effect on 1 April.

Trainee pay remains unchanged, with the City cohort earning £50,000 in the first year and £55,000 in the second year.

This latest pay raise brings NRF’s London NQ salary ahead of outfits including Ashurst and Reed Smith which both offer £125,000 on qualification, and in line with Herbert Smith Freehills, Hogan Lovells and Mayer Brown.

NRF confirmed that salaries have been raised throughout the ranks, and that NQs who “achieve the required hours” are now able to earn between £143,000 and £189,000.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2025 shows that the firm takes on around 50 trainees each year in its London office, with 80% of trainees retained in the Autumn.

A spokesperson for the firm said:

“As a firm, we are committed to providing competitive remuneration, through a combination of base salary, performance bonus and benefits. We believe this change will allow us to continue to attract the best talent in the market, as well as ensuring our high performing lawyers at all levels are rewarded competitively for their contribution.”

observer

Anyone billing enough hours as an NQ at NRF to get £189,000 shouldn’t be at NRF.

Curious George

Any NRF-er have intel on hours needed to get £189? Must be talking early/late 2000s right?

Hopeful Applicant

IN THE INTERESTS OF TRANSPARENCY:

Can anyone shed any light on the hours required for each bonus level? Is it the same between teams?

Can anyone shed light on the pension contribution? What % does NRF pay and is it on all earnings or qualifying earnings only? What do other firms pay?

Legalcheek can we have a pension contribution/firm benefits thread?

These things matter a lot and it would be good to get this into the open and compare between firms.

A 3% and a 15% pension contribution are very different and that would easily outweigh a 10K salary difference!

Hope this helps

Typically, and there is some variation, city law firms will contribute up to 5% matched contributions on all earnings. Both firms I have worked at and both firms my partner has worked at were 5% matched.

Associate

Seems to vary a lot.

I am currently receiving 8% matched at a SC firm. I received 5% at my previous International City Firm, but it was 7% for senior associates and above.

Travers Trainee

Travers what you got ?

Barty

In light of reports of salary bunching at other competitor firms, one must ask… How does NRF pay at different PQE’s?

Is it competitive?

I may be confused

I understand it goes:

NQ: 120,000
1PQE: NQ – 2,500
2PQE: NQ – 5,000
3PQE: NQ – 10,000

Is the grass greener?

Strong move from NRF. Have always eyed up a move there. Reckon everyone is pretty happy and must have enough good work coming in to afford these hikes. Any chat from finance teams?

Bigboy

And we have CMS who’s just sitting there doing nothing.

CMitch Hedberg

I used to be underpaid. I still am; but I used to be, too.

