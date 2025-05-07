Oxford law student jailed for modern slavery offences

PhD candidate and UN judge faces over six years behind bars



A former University of Oxford law student and judge has been handed a lengthy prison sentence following conviction for modern slavery offences.

Lydia Mugambe, 50, was a top judge studying for a DPhil in law — specialising in human rights — at Pembroke College, University of Oxford. In February 2023 she was arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences.

Mugambe has now been sentenced to six years and four months in prison.

During the trial in March, Mugambe was found guilty on four charges. The victim, who had been led to believe she would be working at the Ugandan Embassy in London, was held as a slave by Mugambe, providing unpaid childcare and domestic work. The victim said Mugambe threatened to “burn my passport and bank card”.

A spokesperson for the University of Oxford said the institution was “appalled” by its student’s crimes and was “commencing its own disciplinary process” which includes powers to “remove students convicted of serious criminal offences”.

Mugambe had previously served as a judge in the High Court of Uganda and on an international war crimes court for the UN. During her arrest, Mugambe claimed diplomatic immunity — which the UN waived. In a statement, the UN court said it is “discontinuing Judge Mugambe’s participation”.

A lawyer from the Crown Prosecution Service has said the victim showed “tremendous bravery in speaking out and supporting the prosecution of the powerful woman who exploited her.”

In his sentencing remarks, the Crown Court judge, Justice David Foxton, said the defendant “showed absolutely no remorse” for her actions:

“In the course of your practice as a lawyer, and your time as a judge, you have made a material contribution to the protection of human rights. In 2020, you won a scholarship to further your interest in human rights law by undertaking a DPhil at Oxford University.”

“You brought the victim to the UK intending to force her to work for you, under the threat of a penalty if the victim did not do what you wanted. You did not intend to pay the victim for her work for you in the UK, as you had in Uganda, and you did not do so.”

Along with her jail sentence, Mugambe will also pay the victim compensation totalling over £12,000. The victim was granted an indefinite restraining order.