SRA issues warning over fake law firm with its very own ‘Mike Ross’

Scammers fans of Suits?

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has issued a warning over a website falsely claiming to be a law firm — featuring one “Mike Ross”.

The website for the supposed law firm “LegalLens Law Firm”, was flagged as a scam by the regulator. Thirteen “individuals who are not authorised or regulated by the SRA” are listed with profile pictures and bios.

But one name in particular caught Legal Cheek’s eye.

“Legal Lens” claims to have a lawyer on their books called Mike Ross who purportedly moved from corporate law to specialise in family and private client. Since 1991, the website says, Ross’s 30 years’ hard graft has helped him make partner — even heading the fictitious family team.

Mike Ross is (also) a protagonist in the drama Suits, famous for being a whip smart lawyer — whilst keeping quiet about not actually holding a law degree.

The SRA said the website falsely displays a supposed SRA ‘digital badge’, plus email addresses, and a North America phone number. The regulator confirmed it does “not authorise or regulate a firm of solicitors called ‘LegalLens Law Firm’” — so it seems this “Mike Ross” probably isn’t fit to practise either.

Alongside scam dangers, the regulator issued this warning in part to alert lawyers and laypeople to mistaken identity. For more details, check the alert.