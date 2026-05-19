Misconduct reports against solicitors soar nearly 60% in two years

SRA under pressure

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has recorded a dramatic rise in misconduct complaints, with reports received in the six months to April 2026 running 58% higher than the same period two years ago.

In total, the regulator reviewed 8,955 reports of potential misconduct during the period, averaging nearly 1,500 a month. Of those, 1,322 were escalated for formal investigation, a 41% jump on the monthly average seen in 2023-24. The SRA currently has 1,844 ongoing investigations on its books.

Jonathan Peddie, the SRA’s executive director for investigations, enforcement and litigation, said the rise in reports was “unprecedented” and was placing significant pressure on the regulator’s resources.

The regulator’s draft 2026-27 business plan, currently out for consultation, sets out proposals to deliver clearer and more proportionate outcomes by refocusing investigations and enforcement work on areas that best protect the public.

The regulator is also conducting a review of its entire investigations process, from the moment an initial report comes in right through to proceedings at the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal. The review suggests the SRA is aware that its current process could do with some streamlining, though what that will look like in practice remains to be seen.

The surge in misconduct complaints comes as the SRA faces separate pressure on its compensation fund following a run of law firm collapses, and has proposed a significant increase in practising certificate fees for 2026-27.