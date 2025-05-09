PostsRound-up

The best social media posts of the week

First thing we do, let’s kill all the lawyers [Legal Cheek on Instagram]

Liam Payne’s intestacy and the importance of making a will [Leanne Crellin on LinkedIn]

She’s out here singing to unstable law students, love her😘 [Courtney B on TikTok]

@coco.court She’s out here singing to unstable law students, love her😘 #lawschool #lawschoolfinals #barbri #propertylaw #lawstudent #finals ♬ original sound – Courtney B🤩

Big day at our firm [Matt Margolis on X]

A non-equity summer partner [Litigation God on Instagram]

