Aspiring barrister walks ‘ever expanding spiral’ in creative legal job hunt

Facing rejection online, Thomas Isaac is taking his CV to law firms’ doors

An aspiring lawyer is taking an unconventional approach to securing legal work experience, walking in an ever expanding spiral from his home and handing out CVs to law firms he passes along the way.

Going the extra mile is Thomas Isaac, a City University bar graduate who has been documenting his unique approach step by step (quite literally) on LinkedIn.

In a post last week, Isaac shared that he has been struggling to secure a role to gain experience ahead of pupillage, despite completing the bar course and applying through virtually every online route. “The uncaring barrage of rejections, even if it gets easier, never gets easy,” he explains. “Not knowing whether your CV and cover letter was looked at by a real person, getting no feedback, getting rejected at the final hurdle — it all hurts.”

But Isaac remains undeterred by the challenge that many aspiring lawyers face when trying to secure legal work experience.

The aspiring barrister, who holds a first-class degree in computer science, explains that he has started walking in an ever expanding spiral from his home in South-West London, stopping at every solicitors’ firm along the way to hand out physical copies of his CV and cover letter in person.

Fast forward a week, and Isaac — whose original post attracted over 3,000 likes and hundreds of comments — has recently shared an update with his followers on his job-hunting walkabout.

And there’s good news: on his second 22km spiral, he’s landed a couple of interviews.

“I cannot express enough my gratitude to the legal community for the support I have received,” he says. “Every comment, message, and bit of advice reaffirms my commitment to this career.”

“There will be more updates to come,” Isaac adds.