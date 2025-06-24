PostsNews

Aspiring barrister’s ‘ever expanding spiral’ ends in paralegal role

By Legal Cheek on

Unconventional job hunt pays off


An aspiring barrister who set out on foot in an “ever expanding spiral” from his home in search of legal work has now landed a role.

Legal Cheek readers will recall last week’s story of City University bar graduate Thomas Isaac, who took to LinkedIn to share his somewhat unusual approach to job hunting.

Isaac, who holds a first class degree in computer science, shared that he has begun walking in an ever-expanding spiral from his home in South-West London, personally delivering printed copies of his CV and cover letter to every solicitors’ firm he encounters along the way.

Thomas Isaac

This unconventional approach was born out of frustration, following what he described as an “uncaring barrage of rejections”and the uncertainty of whether his applications were ever even seen by a real person.

Isaac has now returned to LinkedIn in to share the news that he’s landed himself a paralegal role with London law firm Kastle Solicitors.

“I delivered my CV to them 2 weeks ago today, just as a position became available,” he wrote. “I was in the right place at the right time, but I never would’ve been in the right place had I not put myself out there.”

“I will forever be grateful to everyone who offered support these past couple of weeks, and I am incredibly excited to see what the next few years will bring,” Isaac added.

Scouser of Counsel

Well done!

Junior counsel

I’d always thought knocking on doors and hand delivering CVs was a boomer tactic that would never fly with firms today. But now with endless masses of online applications (esp the “one click apply” ones) and AI rejections, maybe there’s something to be said for it.

At least if you get rejected, you’ll know a human looked at it – as happened in the good old days

Max

The most depressing aspect of my life at the Bar was chairing the Pupillage Committee. 1 or 2 places a year 1 or 2 hundred paper applications I had to winnow down to 6 or 8 interviewees. All those lovely bright people,nearly all more academiclly qualified than me, who had to be turned away without the opportunity to fight their own corner. I certainly don’t miss that.

Scouser of Counsel

Totally agree. That’s why politicians still knock on doors.

More than once I’ve heard people say “I voted for X candidate because they were the only one to knock on my door and have a chat about their policies”.

Pritesh Ganatra

This is not ‘unconventional’, it is ‘old school’ and shows determination and grit. So many young people sit back and complain that they can’t get a job in today’s world.
You can gain anything in life with perseverance!

