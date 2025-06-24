Aspiring barrister’s ‘ever expanding spiral’ ends in paralegal role

Unconventional job hunt pays off



An aspiring barrister who set out on foot in an “ever expanding spiral” from his home in search of legal work has now landed a role.

Legal Cheek readers will recall last week’s story of City University bar graduate Thomas Isaac, who took to LinkedIn to share his somewhat unusual approach to job hunting.

Isaac, who holds a first class degree in computer science, shared that he has begun walking in an ever-expanding spiral from his home in South-West London, personally delivering printed copies of his CV and cover letter to every solicitors’ firm he encounters along the way.

This unconventional approach was born out of frustration, following what he described as an “uncaring barrage of rejections”and the uncertainty of whether his applications were ever even seen by a real person.

Isaac has now returned to LinkedIn in to share the news that he’s landed himself a paralegal role with London law firm Kastle Solicitors.

“I delivered my CV to them 2 weeks ago today, just as a position became available,” he wrote. “I was in the right place at the right time, but I never would’ve been in the right place had I not put myself out there.”

“I will forever be grateful to everyone who offered support these past couple of weeks, and I am incredibly excited to see what the next few years will bring,” Isaac added.