DLA Piper boosts NQ lawyer salaries to £130k

Up 18%



DLA Piper has boosted the salaries of its newly qualified associates in the London office to £130,000.

This marks an 18% rise — or an additional £20,000 — from the previous City rate of £110,000.

The pay boost means DLA Piper’s new associates now out-earn their counterparts at firms such as Ashurst and Reed Smith (£125,000), as well as CMS, which raised its rates to £120,000 last week.

Salaries in the firm’s regional offices have also increased from £75,000 to £82,000 — a rise of just over 9%.

In addition to the rise for newly qualified solicitors, London-based trainees will see their salaries increase to £52,000 in their first year and £57,000 in their second year. Trainees outside the capital will earn £35,500 and £39,000, respectively.

The rises are effective from 1 September.

Andrew Dyson, UK country managing partner, said: