Judge blasts barrister who appeared via video link without trousers

A judge has reportedly given a barrister a dressing down after he appeared in court via video link without any trousers.

The barrister — who, fortunately for his sake, has not been named — left court users at Shrewsbury Crown Court averting their gaze when he appeared on screen wearing what seemed to be underwear or shorts.

According to The Birmingham Mail, when the court clerk connected the video link, it revealed a “chaotic bedroom” and “disruptive noises” that played through the court’s speaker system.

Unimpressed, Recorder Julian Taylor asked the clerk, “Where is he?” to which the clerk responded by asking, “Can you see and hear the court?”

Cue the barrister stepping into view, dressed in traditional legal attire, including a barrister’s gown and wing-collared shirt, but embarrassingly without trousers.

“It looks like you’re not properly dressed,” Recorder Taylor reportedly told the barrister. The bedroom looks most unsatisfactory. These hearings, when conducted remotely, should be treated as though they are in court.”

“I’m not impressed with you appearing in a state of undress,” the judge added.

Recorder Taylor went on to stress the importance of adhering to the court dress code and appearing before the court “in the correct manner”.

Responding to the dressing down, the barrister said that he understood and that the delayed calling of the case was down to WiFi issues. “I’ve been on the link for over an hour,” he replied. “I apologise unreservedly.”

