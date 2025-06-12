Law firm team leader ‘indecently exposed himself’ during online training session

Disqualified



A former law firm team leader has been slapped with a disqualification order after indecently exposing himself during an online training session.

Andrew Christian Harris, who is not a solicitor, was made subject to the order under section 99 of the Legal Services Act 2007.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority said that during a training session in August 2022, Andrew Christian Harris “indecently exposed himself on camera revealing his genitals to external counsel and colleagues”.

The regulator’s published finding provides no further detail or context about the incident, nor does it mention any mitigation submitted by Harris.

At the time, Harris was employed as a team leader in the fast-track personal injury department at Slater and Gordon between November 2020 and September 2022.

The order prevents Harris from holding the role of head of legal practice, head of finance and administration, any managerial position, or being employed at a regulated law firm.

He was also directed to pay costs of £600.

A spokesperson for Slater and Gordon said: “Following an incident involving Mr Harris in 2022, Slater and Gordon reported his conduct to the SRA and terminated his employment. The SRA has now concluded its own investigation.”