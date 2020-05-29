News

National firm to ditch London office as it looks to embrace permanent remote-working

Aishah Hussain
By Aishah Hussain on
3

Will others follow Slater and Gordon?

Slater and Gordon is set to ditch its London office once its lease is up in September, as it looks to embrace permanent remote-working.

The national firm informed staff this week of its decision to close its London office in Holborn where around 200 employees are based. Staff will work remotely for the most part from September but it hopes to find a smaller office space to host in-person meetings.

Slater and Gordon has already moved most of its staff from the office to remote home-working, in line with other law firms. It plans to continue with a work-from-home policy in the post COVID-19 world.

The firm’s chief executive, David Whitmore, said in a statement:

“We have announced to our staff that we won’t ever go back to how we worked before COVID. When we do look to return to our offices they won’t look like they used to and colleagues will be encouraged to continue working remotely for the majority of the time. Working smart is better for everyone.”

Secure your place: The UK Virtual Law Fair Series 2020

He added that the firm’s offices are likely to run to just 35% capacity while social distancing restrictions remain. Staff will be provided with multiple screens if they are needed and their homes fitted with suitable office equipment.

Slater and Gordon said it will conduct a review of its six other UK offices. It appears that the personal injury specialist has already placed its Manchester office on the market, according to RollOnFriday. It has previously shuttered in Chester, Fareham, Leeds, Milton Keynes, Preston and Wrexham.

Following today’s news it remains to be seen whether other law firms will follow suit. This week we reported that some City law firms are putting plans in place to ensure that they can keep their lawyers safe once working life resumes. Hand sanitiser, face masks and temperature tests are all on the cards, with one law firm even opting for 2mx2m tents(!) as a safe solution.

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

3 Comments

Anonymous

Seems like the number of personal injury cases the firm has had to work on have seriously plummeted since the pandemic. Thus the remote working comes at a bid to cut overheads.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

City life

It will be shocking if big law city firms follow suit. Where will all lawyers go to feel self important? No more marble floors, luxury coffee machines, and swanky rooftop views!!

In all seriousness though, going to work makes people feel their life has purpose. For all those whinging about the commute and things like that, yes it’s hassle but it’s the way it goes in the city.

I’d rather have flexible start/leave times then have to work exclusively at home forever. Imagine waking up, walking to the kitchen, then back to your room again for the ENTIRE DAY. Kinda sucks

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

Anon

There is a personal and public good in having a routine and a delineation between home life and work. WfH might be good for some of those who have nice houses, partners, older children and pets but given a worryingly large number of working-age people already report feeling lonely, the loss of time with colleagues is really dangerous.

People will become isolated, detached, and start slipping through the cracks very easily.

And there won’t even be the ‘we’re all in this together to defeat the virus’ mentality that people have had during the lockdown.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories