Law grad who completed TC barred after working as solicitor without roll admission

Worked unqualified for three weeks



The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has barred a law graduate from working in legal practice without its prior approval, after she spent several weeks working as a solicitor despite not being admitted to the roll.

Kashine Taylor was a law graduate who had completed her training when she secured employment as a solicitor with Derbyshire County Council. She told the council that she was still waiting for the SRA to email her practising certificate to her, according to the public decision.

The law grad later claimed that she had not been aware that she needed to apply for a practising certificate, despite the fact that she had previously made two applications to be admitted to the roll. She worked as a solicitor from 4 March 2024 to 27 March when she knew she was unqualified to do so, the SRA said.

Separately, in September 2023, Taylor told law firm Eliot Mather that the reason her admission to the roll and the issuance of her practising certificate was delayed was the fault of the SRA, despite the fact that she had not yet made an application to be admitted to the roll.

The SRA served Taylor with a section 43 order, barring her from working for any law firm in England and Wales without the SRA’s permission. She was also ordered to pay the SRA’s costs of £1,350.