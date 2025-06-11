PostsNews

Law grad who completed TC barred after working as solicitor without roll admission

Avatar photo

By Lydia Fontes on

Worked unqualified for three weeks

Tribunal sign
The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has barred a law graduate from working in legal practice without its prior approval, after she spent several weeks working as a solicitor despite not being admitted to the roll.

Kashine Taylor was a law graduate who had completed her training when she secured employment as a solicitor with Derbyshire County Council. She told the council that she was still waiting for the SRA to email her practising certificate to her, according to the public decision.

The law grad later claimed that she had not been aware that she needed to apply for a practising certificate, despite the fact that she had previously made two applications to be admitted to the roll. She worked as a solicitor from 4 March 2024 to 27 March when she knew she was unqualified to do so, the SRA said.

The 2025 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Separately, in September 2023, Taylor told law firm Eliot Mather that the reason her admission to the roll and the issuance of her practising certificate was delayed was the fault of the SRA, despite the fact that she had not yet made an application to be admitted to the roll.

The SRA served Taylor with a section 43 order, barring her from working for any law firm in England and Wales without the SRA’s permission. She was also ordered to pay the SRA’s costs of £1,350.

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

Ex-Eversheds employee barred after invoicing for pro bono work

‘Hot-headed’ misconduct

May 13 2025 8:55am
1
news

Paralegal barred after fabricating email to cover up error

Misled court

Apr 14 2025 7:38am
18
news

Aspiring solicitor barred after accessing case study and model answers before Macfarlanes assessment day

Worked as a paralegal at City firm

Mar 25 2025 2:38pm
25