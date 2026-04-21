Clients still expect lawyers to dress smartly, research finds

Over half expect formal attire



More than half (52%) of law firm clients still expect their lawyers to dress formally, new research has found, indicating that the traditional suit and tie may be staging a quiet comeback despite years of the legal world embracing business casual.

That emphasis on presentation extends beyond the office. The same study found that 51% of clients want to see photos of lawyers when browsing a firm’s website, underlining how appearance and online presence now go hand in hand.

The findings hint at a broader shift back towards traditional corporate norms, following a period in which relaxed dress codes became increasingly common. Travers Smith was an early adopter, moving to “business casual” as early as 2017, while Dechert and Baker McKenzie also embraced more relaxed attire in their London offices before the pandemic, allowing jeans in the workplace. Even then, however, lawyers were still expected to dress formally for court appearances and client-facing work.

The broader shift towards casual dress in corporate settings is often linked to the influence of tech moguls and popularised by figures such as Mark Zuckerberg, whose informal style helped normalise hoodies and trainers in professional environments.

The pandemic accelerated this trend, with remote working blurring the lines between the home and the office. Yet despite the rise in hybrid working, clients continue to value a polished, professional image.

Beyond dress codes, the report highlights rising client expectations around communication and accessibility. The vast majority of clients expect direct contact details for their lawyers (88%), at least weekly updates (85%) and same-day responses (83%). Four in five (81%) also want access to an online portal for documents and updates.

Demand for constant availability is also growing. Two-thirds of respondents expect to be able to speak to someone 24/7, while 59% want live chat functionality on law firm websites.

Clients also want quick and easy access to key information on a firm’s website. Clear descriptions of services, transparent pricing, detailed lawyer profiles and straightforward ways to contact real people are now seen as essential.

Despite these high expectations, satisfaction levels remain relatively strong. Some 84% of clients said firms met their service expectations, while 68% reported being satisfied with pricing.

The findings come from ‘What do clients want, need and expect 2026?’, a report by The Law Firm Marketing Club, based on a survey of 642 UK consumers. Around three-quarters of respondents had sought advice on personal matters, with the remainder seeking business-related legal support.