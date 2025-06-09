PostsRound-up

Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend


High court tells UK lawyers to stop misuse of AI after fake case-law citations [The Guardian]

Top lawyer ‘preyed on young women entering law’ [Channel 4 News]

Trans ex-judge says gender ruling risks lives [BBC News]

Top Paul Weiss lawyer defects from firm after its capitulation to Donald Trump [Financial Times] (£)

Tariff-hit firms should review bonuses or risk backlash, US lawyers warn [The Guardian]

Labour using Brexit to weaken nature laws, MPs say [The Guardian]

EU urged to exempt more companies from contentious supply chain law [Financial Times] (£)

Treat pets more like children, urges divorce lawyer [The Times] (£)

‘I burst into tears’: How airline carry-on confusion triggered legal row [BBC News]

