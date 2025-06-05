Top personal injury lawyer puts £20 million mansion on the market

12 bedrooms, cocktail bars, a home-gym, cinema room and more!

A top Newcastle-based personal injury lawyer has put his colossal Victorian Gothic mansion up for sale for an eye-watering £20,000,000.

Jeff Winn, founder and former executive chairman at Tyneside accident claims specialist Winn Group, purchased ‘Jesmond Towers’ back in 2013.

After a glamorous revamp that transformed the former private school into a luxurious residence with 12 bespoke bedrooms, a private cinema, a gym, and two separate lodges, Winn has now listed the impressive property with high-end North East estate agents Sanderson Young. You can check out the full listing here.

Winn, who recently stepped back from his top role at Winn Group to focus on his family but remains a major shareholder and board member, invited cameras into the imposing mansion in 2016 to document its extensive refurbishment.

The vast property is a grade II listed building and covers more than 40,000 square feet. From 1912 to 2009, the site was home to La Sagesse School (a Roman Catholic independent school for girls) before being bought by former Newcastle United owner Freddy Shepherd.

Firefighters were called to the property in 2021 as school’s disused gymnasium caught fire while Winn was on holiday in Thailand. Fortunately nobody was hurt and the property itself escaped damage.

The property is described by Sanderson Young as “an extremely rare, exciting and fabulous building”, a “luxury mansion of the modern 21st Century” which still retains its “timeless appeal”. As well as the gym, cinema and fully-fitted bars, Jesmond Towers boasts a private staff accommodation wing, a wine cellar, a dedicated treatment room “for wellness and selfcare” and a fully equipped “dog grooming room”.

Anyone got a spare £20 mil?